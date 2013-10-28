European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH Oct 28 Switzerland has extradited a man to Italy in connection with a probe into allegations of bribery in an Indian helicopter deal won by Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland, Swiss authorities said on Monday.
The Swiss Justice Ministry said in a statement it had handed over Guido Ralph Haschke, an Italian and U.S. citizen, who lives in Lugano, Switzerland, to the Italian authorities.
Haschke is being investigated in Italy on allegations he was an intermediary in a bribe paid to secure a 560 million euro ($770 million) contract for 12 helicopters won by Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland in 2010 from India.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.