ZURICH Jan 27 The Swiss government projected rising structural budget deficits through 2019 due to infrastructure spending, corporate tax and pension reforms and rising numbers of asylum requests.

The shortfalls come even after the government last year decided to slash spending by up to 2 billion Swiss francs ($1.97 billion) to help offset sharply lower revenue projections as the strong franc hit the export-dependent economy.

It expects a timid economic recovery this year and next and consumer prices to return to positive territory in 2017. It gave this breakdown on Wednesday in its legislative financing plan agreed by the cabinet.

(In millions of Swiss francs) 2017 2018 2019

Regular income 68,940 71,554 73,748

Regular spending 69,416 72,298 74,719

Regular financial result -476 -744 -972

Strucutural deficit -270 -744 -972

Highest permissible spending 69,146 71,554 73,748

Spending ratio (pct of GDP) 10.4 10.6 10.7

Taxation ratio 9.7 9.8 9.9

Gross debt ratio 16.6 15.2 14.5

Real GDP growth (pct) 2.0 1.7 1.7

Nominal GDP growth (pct) 2.6 2.5 2.7

Consumer price inflation (pct) 0.6 0.8 1.0 ($1 = 1.0158 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields)