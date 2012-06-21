ZURICH, June 21 Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday that an intensification of the euro zone crisis or an overheating of the housing market could hurt the Swiss economy and threaten Switzerland's 'AAA' rating.

"A material intensification of the crisis could place downward pressure on the Swiss rating given the strong economic and financial linkages to the eurozone," Fitch said in a statement.

The euro zone is Switzerland's biggest trading partner and ailing economies in the region have already taken a toll on Swiss exports.

Fitch added that an overheating in the Swiss housing market would also pose significant risks to the banking system and could weigh on the country's rating. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)