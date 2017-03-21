ZURICH, March 21 The Swiss government reduced
its outlook for the country's economic growth during 2017 in its
latest forecast on Tuesday, adding it expected inflation to pick
up.
The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said it
expected economic growth of 1.6 percent in 2017, down from the
forecast of 1.8 percent it gave in December.
The downward adjustment to resulted from a "sluggish close
of 2016," SECO said.
"Growth is nevertheless expected to step up significantly
over the coming quarters, largely offsetting the lack of
momentum at the turn of 2017," it said.
SECO expects economic growth of 1.9 percent in 2018, the
same as its earlier view. This meant the Swiss economy "would
continue to recover at a solid albeit not exceptionally strong
rate," SECO said.
Inflation was forecast to be 0.5 percent in 2017 and 0.3
percent in 2018, compared to its earlier view of 0 percent and
0.2 percent.
