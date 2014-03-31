ZURICH, March 31 Swiss bank Julius Baer
said on Monday an internal investigation had found no
evidence of foreign exchange market abuse behaviour.
Switzerland's competition watchdog said on Monday it had
opened an investigation into several Swiss, British and U.S.
banks over possible collusion to manipulate foreign exchange
rates.
"The internal investigation has shown no indication
whatsoever of market abuse behaviour," a spokesman said, adding
that the bank would co-operate with the investigation.
UBS declined to comment. ZKB said it would
co-operate with the authorities.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt. Writing by Caroline Copley; editing
by Jason Neely)