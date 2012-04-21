WASHINGTON, April 21 Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan on Saturday renewed a commitment to maintain a cap on the value of the Swiss franc, which has come under pressure recently.

"Monetary policy is clear," he told reporters in response to questions on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings.

"We have a cap on the value of the Swiss franc and we will enforce this policy under all circumstances," he said.

The SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6 to safeguard the export-heavy economy from recession.

The franc briefly broke through 1.20 earlier this month when euro worries flared in thin Easter holiday markets. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Neil Stempleman)