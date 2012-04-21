WASHINGTON, April 21 Swiss National Bank
President Thomas Jordan on Saturday renewed a commitment to
maintain a cap on the value of the Swiss franc, which has come
under pressure recently.
"Monetary policy is clear," he told reporters in response to
questions on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund
meetings.
"We have a cap on the value of the Swiss franc and we will
enforce this policy under all circumstances," he said.
The SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6 to
safeguard the export-heavy economy from recession.
The franc briefly broke through 1.20 earlier this month when
euro worries flared in thin Easter holiday markets.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Neil Stempleman)