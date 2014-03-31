By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, March 31
LONDON, March 31 Switzerland's competition
commission WEKO said on Monday it had formally opened an
investigation into eight Swiss, U.S. and British banks over
potential collusion to manipulate foreign exchange rates.
The unfolding scandal has so far seen almost 30 traders
placed on leave, suspended or fired by some of the world's
biggest banks.
Below is a timeline on the scandal that has engulfed the
largely unregulated $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market,
the world's biggest financial market and which is now subject to
a global investigation.
July 2006: Minutes of a meeting of the Bank of England's FX
Joint Standing Committee's chief dealers sub-group say the
group, chaired by BoE chief dealer Martin Mallett, discussed
"evidence of attempts to move the market around popular fixing
times by players that had no particular interest in that fix. It
was noted that 'fixing business' generally was becoming
increasingly fraught due to this behaviour."
Spring 2008: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York makes
inquiries into concerns surrounding benchmark Libor interest
rates, sharing its analysis and suggestions for reforms with
"the relevant authorities in the UK".
May 2008: Minutes of a meeting of the BoE's FX Joint
Standing Committee's chief dealers sub-group say there was
"considerable discussion" on the benchmark "fixings" again.
July 2008: A meeting of the BoE's FX Joint Standing
Committee's chief dealers sub-group discusses the suggestion
"that using a snapshot of the market may be problematic, as it
could be subject to manipulation", BoE minutes say.
April 2012: As the Libor scandal reaches its zenith, the
regular chief FX dealers' meeting included a "brief discussion
on extra levels of compliance that many bank trading desks were
subject to when managing client risks around the main set piece
benchmark fixings", BoE minutes say.
June 2013: Bloomberg News reports dealers used electronic
chatrooms to share client order information to manipulate
benchmark exchange rates at the 4:00 p.m. London "fixing".
July 2013: A scheduled chief dealers' meeting for July 4
never takes place.
September 2013: Swiss bank UBS provides the U.S.
Department of Justice with information on FX allegations in the
hope of gaining antitrust immunity if charged with wrongdoing.
October 2013: The investigation goes global. The DOJ,
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and Bank of England, and
Switzerland's market regulator all open probes. The Hong Kong
Monetary Authority says it is cooperating.
December 2013: Several banks, including JP Morgan Chase
, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank ban
traders from multi-dealer electronic chatrooms.
January 2014: U.S. regulators visit Citi's main offices in
London. Citi fires chief dealer Rohan Ramchandani, a member of
the BoE-chaired chief dealers' sub-group and the first trader in
the unfolding scandal to be sacked.
Feb. 4, 2014: Martin Wheatley, chief executive the FCA,
Britain's market regulator, says the FX allegations are "every
bit as bad" as those in Libor. He also says the FCA's
investigation will probably run into next year.
Feb. 5, 2014: New York's banking regulator opens its
investigation.
Feb. 14, 2014: The Financial Stability Board, the world's
top financial regulator which coordinates policy for the G20,
says it will review FX fixings.
March 5, 2014: The Bank of England suspends an employee as
part of its internal investigation.
March 11, 2014: The Bank of England announces a shake-up of
the way it works with banks and financial markets, creating a
new position of deputy governor responsible for banking and
markets.
March 31, 2014: Swiss competition commission WEKO formally
opens investigation into eight Swiss, British and U.S. banks
including Citi, RBS, JP Morgan, UBS and Credit Suisse AG
over potential collusion to manipulate FX rates.
Credit Suisse said it was "astonished", while UBS, JP
Morgan, RBS and Citi declined to comment.
(Editing by Alison Williams)