* Swiss companies better prepared if cap should fall
* Up to SNB to decide when to give up franc policy
* Purchasing-power parity with euro will take time
ZURICH, Sept 30 Swiss exporters need the central
bank to defend the cap it imposed on the strong Swiss franc a
year ago, even if they have become more efficient, Economy
Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann was quoted as saying.
"The Swiss franc is still overvalued, perhaps no longer as
strongly as in summer 2011. Export companies need the planning
security of the minimum limit," Schneider-Ammann told
SonntagsBlick newspaper in an interview.
The Swiss National Bank set a cap of 1.20 francs per euro a
year ago to prevent the soaring safe-haven currency causing
deflation and a recession.
Export-oriented Swiss industrial companies have started to
recover from the ill-effects of the strong franc and are doing
better now than at the start of the year, a study showed last
week.
Schneider-Amman said that Swiss companies had used the
protection of the cap on the franc to become more innovative and
efficient. "They are better prepared should the safety net fall
away," he said, "but the minimum limit is still needed, without
any ifs or buts."
Asked when the SNB could give up the policy,
Schneider-Ammann said that was a matter for the central bank,
but noted that his concern was ensuring full employment.
Schneider-Ammann dismissed suggestions that the inflation
differential between Switzerland and the euro zone meant that
the 1.20 per euro limit would soon near purchasing-power parity.
"That will still take a long time. The inflation
differential is about 2 percent. Purchasing-power parity is
still 10 or more percent above the exchange rate," he said.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Goodman)