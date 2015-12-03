ZURICH Dec 3 Switzerland's strong franc has
driven French and German skiers and hikers away. But in the
Alpine resort of Interlaken, perched beneath Europe's highest
railway station on the Jungfraujoch glacier, a new kind of
tourist has arrived from further afield.
Chinese are buying Swiss watches. Emiratis are enjoying
hallal barbecue cruises on the clear Alpine waters of Lake Thun.
The top four sources of visitors after the Swiss themselves
are now China, the Gulf countries, South Korea and India.
European countries are out of the top five, probably for good,
says tourism director Stefan Otz.
The town of 6,000 began courting Asian visitors two decades
ago, giving it a head start over rivals. Now, it counts on an
annual "Ramadan bump".
Overnight stays by Gulf country visitors were up by nearly
half in Interlaken from July through September compared to the
same period last year, thanks in part to lures like prayer rooms
and Arabic-speaking hotel staff.
Branding the 3,500 metre high glacier pass as the "Top of
Europe" has helped transform it into a must for Asian visitors.
The company Jungfraubahn Holding AG that runs the railway up the
mountain increased its half-year earnings in 2015, despite
lagging ski ticket sales and fewer EU visitors.
Chinese popstar G.E.M. performed a concert at 3,454 meters
(11,332 feet) atop the Jungfraujoch glacier this summer. Local
officials and show sponsor Tag Heuer, the watchmaker, hope a
broadcast in China boosts the region's appeal.
Jehovah's witnesses offer pamphlets in Chinese between
Interlaken's most famous watch shop and its bus depot, waiting
for the 200-300 Chinese visitors who arrive each day. They
cannot read the hanzi characters on the forms, they said, but
have learned a few phrases in Chinese.
The China tourism boom helped the world's biggest
watchmaker, Swatch Group, boost sales by half in July
and August in tourism hot spots Interlaken and Lucerne, Chief
Executive Nick Hayek told the newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.
Interlaken's advances contrast with other Swiss Alpine
destinations like jetset favourite Saint Moritz and World
Economic Forum home Davos, where overnights are falling. For the
traditional European winter sports market, the resorts of
France, Austria or Italy can provide more up-to-date amenities
as well as better value.
"In the last twenty years, Switzerland has made too few
changes. It's made too few developments to meet the needs of new
guests," said Urs Wagenseil, professor at Lucerne University of
Applied Sciences and Arts' tourism institute.
"To say, 'It's gone well until now. It will be enough in the
future,' simply won't do anymore."
But tourism can work at Switzerland's price levels, given
the natural audience for its extraordinary landscape. Urs Grimm,
director of Interlaken's flagship five-star Victoria-Jungfrau
Hotel, said the challenge is creating an experience, which the
Swiss can still deliver.
"You come to Switzerland for something special," Grimm said.
"Sustainability, hospitality -- these values haven't changed."
