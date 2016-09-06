(Rewrites, adds economists and detail)
By John Revill and Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Sept 6 Switzerland's economy grew at its
fastest pace in 18 months in the second quarter, showing the
country is recovering from last year's shock decision by its
central bank to scrap a limit on the Swiss franc.
The Swiss National Bank's abrupt move on Jan. 15, 2015 to
end the cap on the franc's value at 1.20 per euro upended global
currency markets and sent Switzerland's currency soaring.
Locally, the event was dubbed "Frankenschock" and it led
economists to slash growth forecasts for the export-reliant
economy.
But Switzerland last year avoided an anticipated recession
and, amid a slight weakening of the franc, the economy
grew by 0.6 percent in the three months to end-June from the
previous quarter. (nZ8N1B400Q)
This was higher than the most optimistic forecast in a
Reuters poll of nine economists and the strongest quarterly
growth rate since the end of 2014.
The figure, published on Tuesday was underpinned by foreign
trade and government consumption, said the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs (SECO).
"What we are seeing is a broad recovery from the franc shock,
and this seems to be continuing," said Ronald Indergand, head of
short term economic analysis at SECO. "These figures confirm our
expectations of a bounceback."
The Swiss government is due to update its forecasts for GDP,
inflation and unemployment on Sept. 20, but Indergand said
current indications showed the country was on track to achieve
growth in line with previous forecasts of 1.4 percent growth in
2016 and 1.8 percent in 2017.
"We are not in a boom period, but it is solid and steady,
and it looks to be sustainable," he said.
Another positive for the Swiss economy was a narrowing of
deflation during August reported on Tuesday, with prices falling
0.1 percent from the previous month, compared with a 0.4 percent
month-on-month decline in July.
Sharply negative Swiss interest rates - three-month rates
are around minus 0.75 percent - and market interventions by the
SNB have stabilised the franc at around 1.09 per euro.
This has been a tolerable level for exporters.
Swiss mechanical and electrical engineering companies saw an
18.5 percent increase in new orders in the second quarter,
raising hopes of a recovery in a sector hit by the strong franc.
"The Swiss economy now it seems to be picking up as
companies are getting used to the new currency situation after
the steps they took to counter the franc's strength take
effect," said Alessandro Bee, an economist at UBS. "They are
now more competitive and are picking up orders again.
"However, right now the upswing is still fragile, maybe more
fragile than indicated by the GDP numbers," said Bee.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)