By John Revill and Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, Sept 6 Switzerland's economy grew at its fastest pace in 18 months in the second quarter, showing the country is recovering from last year's shock decision by its central bank to scrap a limit on the Swiss franc.

The Swiss National Bank's abrupt move on Jan. 15, 2015 to end the cap on the franc's value at 1.20 per euro upended global currency markets and sent Switzerland's currency soaring.

Locally, the event was dubbed "Frankenschock" and it led economists to slash growth forecasts for the export-reliant economy.

But Switzerland last year avoided an anticipated recession and, amid a slight weakening of the franc, the economy grew by 0.6 percent in the three months to end-June from the previous quarter. (nZ8N1B400Q)

This was higher than the most optimistic forecast in a Reuters poll of nine economists and the strongest quarterly growth rate since the end of 2014.

The figure, published on Tuesday was underpinned by foreign trade and government consumption, said the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

"What we are seeing is a broad recovery from the franc shock, and this seems to be continuing," said Ronald Indergand, head of short term economic analysis at SECO. "These figures confirm our expectations of a bounceback."

The Swiss government is due to update its forecasts for GDP, inflation and unemployment on Sept. 20, but Indergand said current indications showed the country was on track to achieve growth in line with previous forecasts of 1.4 percent growth in 2016 and 1.8 percent in 2017.

"We are not in a boom period, but it is solid and steady, and it looks to be sustainable," he said.

Another positive for the Swiss economy was a narrowing of deflation during August reported on Tuesday, with prices falling 0.1 percent from the previous month, compared with a 0.4 percent month-on-month decline in July.

Sharply negative Swiss interest rates - three-month rates are around minus 0.75 percent - and market interventions by the SNB have stabilised the franc at around 1.09 per euro.

This has been a tolerable level for exporters.

Swiss mechanical and electrical engineering companies saw an 18.5 percent increase in new orders in the second quarter, raising hopes of a recovery in a sector hit by the strong franc.

"The Swiss economy now it seems to be picking up as companies are getting used to the new currency situation after the steps they took to counter the franc's strength take effect," said Alessandro Bee, an economist at UBS. "They are now more competitive and are picking up orders again.

"However, right now the upswing is still fragile, maybe more fragile than indicated by the GDP numbers," said Bee. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)