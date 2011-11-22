GENEVA Nov 22 A deal between Germany and
Switzerland aimed at tackling cross-border tax dodgers should be
ratified quickly and not opened for renegotiation, the Swiss
Bankers' Association (SBA) said on Tuesday.
Claude-Alain Margelisch, chief executive officer of the
group representing some 350 Swiss banks, said that the accord
was "fair and balanced" and urged German finance minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble to push through approval.
"We are convinced that no renegotiation is possible,"
Margelisch told the Foreign Press Association of Switzerland.
Switzerland should also negotiate bilateral tax deals with
other European countries, Margelisch said, noting that a number
of neighbours including Italy had voiced interest.
"That shows that our model is starting to be accepted," he
said.
Germany and Switzerland said a week ago they were still
discussing the agreement after a report in the German weekly Der
Spiegel that Berlin wanted to renegotiate the deal signed in
September.
The deal aims to tax money stashed by German citizens in
secret accounts, which would net Berlin billions of euros and
chip away at Switzerland's renowned banking secrecy laws. The
country has also signed a tax deal with Britain.
Margelisch, asked about renegotiation of the pact with
Germany, replied: "The priority would be ratification. There is
no option to discuss what the different possibilities are if it
does not take place.
"Finance Minister Schaeuble must convince the Laender it is
a good compromise ... It is in the interest of both countries to
find a common way to ratify this treaty," he added.
The Swiss do not expect the agreement to require any
changes.
Strict secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2 trillion
offshore financial sector. But the Alpine country has faced an
international campaign in recent years to tackle tax evasion as
governments with big budget deficits seek to boost revenues.
Switzerland is in talks with the United States on measures
to deliver bank details of suspected U.S. tax evaders in
response to pressure from Washington.
"We want to have a definitive solution with the United
States," Margelisch said.
