ZURICH Aug 10 Switzerland and Germany agreed on Wednesday to settle a long-running and acrimonious dispute over untaxed assets stashed by German citizens in secret Swiss accounts, the Swiss government said.

Strict bank secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2 trillon offshore financial sector, but the country has faced an international campaign in recent years against tax evasion as cash-strapped governments seek to boost revenues.

Neighbouring Germany, whose citizens have an estimated 150 billion Swiss francs ($197 billion) hidden in secret accounts, is keen to claw back funds as it bankrolls the indebted euro zone and could set a precedent for other Swiss tax deals.

(By Catherine Bosley)