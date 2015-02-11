(Adds details)

By Ruben Sprich

BERNE Feb 11 Switzerland will cut spending by more than 1.0 billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion) in the coming years, the government said on Wednesday after announcing that it had chalked up its first annual deficit in almost a decade.

"Switzerland is facing great economic challenges. We have to overcome a few uncertainties, and its very important in such situations to have solid government finances," Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told a news conference.

Switzerland's central bank unexpectedly abandoned a cap on the franc of 1.20 per euro last month, sending the currency sharply higher in a move that will damage exporters and could trigger a recession.

"A healthy budget is an important precondition for keeping investors interested and giving necessary security and predictability," Widmer-Schlumpf said.

The government reported a deficit of 124 million francs for 2014 -- its first since 2005 -- after previously signalling that it expected a surplus of 121 million francs.

One of the problems was that the Swiss National Bank failed to pay its shareholders -- mainly Switzerland's cantons and the federal government -- a dividend after swinging to a 9 billion franc loss in 2013 because of a dramatic drop in the value of its gold holdings.

Public spending in Switzerland is kept in check by a so-called "debt brake", enacted in 2003, which forces the government to link spending with revenues and build up surpluses when economic growth is sound.

With this in mind, the government said it would enact 1.3 billion francs of "corrective measures", mainly by cutting spending in the 2016-18 period.

Earlier on Wednesday, Switzerland's borrowing costs fell to a record low, showing investors remain keen to park their money in the country despite a surge in the franc after its euro cap was abandoned. ($1 = 0.9277 Swiss francs)