ZURICH May 25 A study commissioned by Switzerland's government found the country's central bank has sufficient monetary policy instruments at hand.

"The federal government endorsed the 'Monetary Policy Instruments' report at its meeting today," the federal finance department said on Wednesday. "The report concludes that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) currently has sufficient monetary policy instruments at its disposal."

Even in a presently very demanding environment, the central bank presided had instruments enabling to fulfill its purpose as stipulated by law, the study concluded. The SNB's main goal is to ensure price stability. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Joshua Franklin)