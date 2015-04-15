ZURICH, April 15 Switzerland's government said on Wednesday it does not expect the strength of the Swiss franc to trigger a serious economic crisis.

"According to current estimates, a severe crisis seems unlikely," the Swiss Federal Council said in a statement following its weekly meeting.

The Swiss National Bank abandoned its 1.20 per euro cap on the franc on Jan. 15, sending the currency soaring and raising concerns about Switzerland's export-reliant economy. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)