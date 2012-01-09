ZURICH Jan 9 Philipp Hildebrand, the head of
the Swiss central bank who resigned on Monday after a trading
scandal involving his wife, was an ambitious regulator who had
been dogged for months by political adversaries.
The 48-year-old former hedge fund manager's two-year
chairmanship of the Swiss National Bank was rocky at best. He
had faced down calls to go after he ran up record losses in 2010
to try to halt the rise of the Swiss franc, an effort which cost
the central bank 26.5 billion francs.
His fortunes seemed to have turned last September when the
SNB successfully set a cap on the soaring Swiss franc at 1.20
per euro. But it emerged last month that Hildebrand's wife
Kashya, a former hedge fund trader who now runs a Zurich art
gallery, had bought 400,000 Swiss francs worth of dollars three
weeks before her husband oversaw those steps.
Hildebrand said he only learned of the trade the following
day, rejecting claims that he had personally authorised the
currency deal, which made a sizeable profit. But he told a media
conference on Monday he could not provide final evidence that he
had been unaware of the trade and had decided to step down to
protect the credibility of the Swiss bank.
"I am sad to take this step, I loved this job, I
fought like a lion for it," he said.
Hildebrand faced vociferous opposition to his
tenure, driven mainly by Christoph Blocher, mastermind of the
right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP). Last year Blocher accused
the SNB under Hildebrand of "megalomania or incompetence" for
his attempts in 2010 to stop the franc's rise.
Besides the franc, the Swiss central banker was ambitious in
his plans to make Swiss banks safer, pushing for particularly
exacting new rules, which would go further than most other
countries in Europe and the United States. Such plans for banks
like UBS and Credit Suisse made him enemies at home.
At his farewell press conference on Monday, he said he was
proud of what he had achieved, noting he had spoken out strongly
and early in favour of the tough capital rules. "If you want to
make enemies, try to change something," he said, quoting former
U.S. President Woodrow Wilson.
Internationally, he was building an image as a trail-blazing
regulator, only in November being appointed to the vice chairman
of the Financial Stability Board, a post he will also
relinquish.
"We all know that he is a man of total integrity,
extraordinary ability and, most important of all, courage. Such
people are rare. His country will miss him," Bank of England
Governor Mervyn King said in a statement.
MARKET FORCES
When Hildebrand took over at the helm of the SNB in January
2010 after seven years as a board member, he was the youngest
president in the history of the century-old bank. Born in the
Swiss capital of Bern, he had studied -- mostly politics and
international relations -- in Toronto, Florence, Harvard and
Oxford.
Though he was no economist, Hildebrand knew the territory.
His first real job had been with the World Economic Forum in
Geneva, organising speakers from the financial services industry
for its annual talkfest at Davos. They included George Soros,
who had made his fortune betting against the Bank of England,
and who helped him get a position at New York-based hedge fund
Moore Capital Management, which specialised in speculating on
interest rate futures and monetary policy.
As a young hedge fund manager, Hildebrand had in 1996
written a letter to influential Swiss newspaper Finanz und
Wirtschaft, demanding that the SNB intervene to weaken an
overvalued franc. "The markets are powerful but they often also
allow themselves to be led," he asserted at the time.
He learned the value of perseverance at an early age, when
as a freestyle swimming champ he narrowly missed qualifying for
the 1984 Olympics. Swimming is a very good learning process for
life, points out his former coach Anthony Ulrich. "It's an
endurance-oriented sport," he says. "You learn to lose and keep
your head above water at the same time."
Scarcely had Hildebrand settled into his new office at the
edge of Lake Zurich -- hanging a favourite black and white photo
of childhood idol Mohammed Ali on the wall -- when he was called
into action. With the franc soaring again during the euro zone
debt crisis, to around 1.4 per euro, Hildebrand ordered another
round of massive interventions. Between February and May 2010,
the SNB bought 147 billion francs in foreign currency, about a
quarter of Swiss GDP.
AMBITIONS
The SNB is not the only central bank to have the problem of
a strengthening currency. The combined firepower of the Group of
Seven rich nations did succeed in stabilising financial markets
in March, when their first joint intervention since 2000 stemmed
a sharp rise in the yen in the wake of Japan's earthquake.
But Hildebrand had no such support. Switzerland's right wing
said the government should have been more wary of appointing a
former hedge fund manager with no qualifications in economics.
After he stopped intervening, investors on world markets pushed
the franc even higher. It hit a new record at almost parity with
the euro last August before the bank set the cap, which has not
been breached.
The success of that move put the Swiss People's Party on the
back foot. In October, Blocher's party fared poorly in
elections. It November it was tipped off about Kaysha's trades.
The currency struggle was just part of Hildebrand's
ambitions. His 2010 forex intervention involved nearly a quarter
of the country's GDP, but the risk posed by Swiss banks is much
greater - their assets amount to at least six times the
country's economy.
Hildebrand, who is credited with playing a central role in
saving UBS from collapse at the height of the crisis, pushed for
new rules to go further than most, with UBS and Credit Suisse
needing a capital buffer nearly three times bigger than their
global rivals.
He has been praised by the likes of Paul Volcker and Timothy
Geithner and, along with Britain's top financial regulator Adair
Turner, is seen as an innovator. The banks say high capital
cushions will be costly to maintain and crimp lending.
Besides the banks, Blocher's anti-immigrant, anti-European
Union party, now the biggest in Switzerland, wants parliament to
limit the SNB's powers beyond ensuring price stability.
"Mr Hildebrand is not your average central banker. He is a
very activist, self-assured national banker ... Swiss
politicians can be very small-minded so an international star
generally doesn't go down so well," Peter V. Kunz, professor at
the Institute for Economic Law at Bern University, said last
year.
In 2010, Hildebrand was also the world's highest paid
central banker on 833,000 francs, and is rarely seen in anything
but an elegant navy blue suit and luxury Breguet watch. Having
spent much of his early adult life outside Switzerland, he lacks
political allies at home. His towering 1 metre 94 stature gives
him an aloof air, and his push for stronger regulations has
raised hackles among a cosy Swiss elite more used to backroom
deals and a strict code of preserving client secrecy.
