ZURICH Oct 2 Swiss engineering group ABB would consider moving its headquarters abroad if an initiative to restrict immigration from the European Union is implemented too strictly, the company's chief executive said.

In June the Swiss government said it would introduce quotas for EU citizens from 2017 after voters narrowly backed a proposal in February to curtail immigration. The limits are opposed by Swiss business which rely heavily on foreign workers in all areas of the economy.

"If the mass immigration initiative is implemented wrongly or too rigidly we will have to consider how we further develop our structures," Ulrich Spiesshofer said in a preview of an interview with bi-weekly magazine Bilanz published on Thursday.

Asked whether ABB's Zurich headquarters would come up for discussion, Spiesshofer said the company would wait until the initiative was implemented before taking any measures.

"But we say quite clearly, in such situations we have to think through all scenarios," he added.

Over 40 percent of ABB's employees in Switzerland are foreigners. Spiesshofer said some potential job candidates have already told the company they don't want to talk with ABB because of the immigration issue.

Last month Swiss food giant Nestle's chairman Peter Brabeck said the company would have to move its research centres abroad if it could no longer attract the best people. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)