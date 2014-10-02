(Recasts, adds clarification from ABB)

ZURICH Oct 2 Switzerland should think twice before implementing a vote to curb immigration from the European Union too rigidly, the chief executive of engineering group ABB was quoted saying on Thursday.

The Swiss government said in June it would introduce quotas for EU citizens from 2017 after voters narrowly backed a proposal to curtail the numbers entering the country. The limits are opposed by Swiss businesses who rely heavily on foreign workers in all areas of the economy.

"If the mass immigration initiative is implemented wrongly or too rigidly we will have to consider how we further develop our structures," Ulrich Spiesshofer said in a preview of an interview with magazine Bilanz published on Thursday.

"Anything which limits (Switzerland's liberal economic system) worries me," he added.

ABB, formed through the merger of Swedish firm ASEA and Swiss company Brown, Boveri & Cie in 1988, employs 7,000 people in Switzerland.

Asked whether ABB's Zurich headquarters would come up for discussion, Spiesshofer said the company would wait until the initiative was implemented before taking any measures.

"But we say quite clearly, in such situations we have to think through all scenarios," he said.

A spokesman for ABB said the company had no plans to leave Switzerland.

Over 40 percent of ABB's employees in Switzerland are foreigners. Spiesshofer said some potential job candidates had already told the company they don't want to talk with ABB because of the immigration issue.

Last month food group Nestle's chairman Peter Brabeck said the company would have to move its research centres abroad if it could no longer attract the best people. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Holmes)