ZURICH, June 20 Switzerland plans to impose
fewer limits on workers from the European Union than on those
from other countries in a proposal for a draft law on
immigration curbs, the Swiss government said on Friday.
"Admission for nationals of EU and EFTA states should be
less restrictively regulated than for persons from third
countries," the Swiss government said in a statement.
"In contrast to third-country nationals, EU and EFTA
nationals may still be admitted even if they lack specialist
qualifications. Switzerland will continue to have a dual-track
admission system."
It said it had refrained from setting a fixed, inflexible
target for reducing immigration.
Swiss voters narrowly backed an initiative to introduce
quotas on immigration from the EU in February, threatening to
unravel Switzerland's package of agreements with its biggest
trading partner.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Katharina Bart)