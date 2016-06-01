ZURICH, June 1 After a self-professed "dark
year" for Swiss industry, the country's production sector is
preparing for a turnaround boom, a May survey of purchasing
managers showed on Wednesday.
The Purchasing Mangers' Index rose for the fourth straight
month to 55.8 points in May, its highest reading in more than
two years, where a value above 50 points indicates
manufacturing sector expansion.
The index evaluates the balance of managers indicating a
rise, fall or stability in factors such as output, purchasing
volume and employment in a survey.
Swiss industry was delivered a hefty blow last year, when
the country's central bank lifted a minimum exchange rate
against the euro and Swiss goods became 20 percent more
expensive in euro terms overnight.
Already grappling with higher domestic production costs,
Swiss manufacturers faced declining exports and severe losses.
They shed thousands of jobs and shuttered Swiss factories in an
effort to keep afloat.
Fuller order books in particular pointed to a boom.
Over one in three purchasing managers surveyed said they had
seen a rise in order backlogs during the month, helping the
indicator to a seasonally adjusted 60.2 points.
"Apart from brief episodes around the turn of 2013/2014,
levels above 60 points have only been reached during industrial
booms," Credit Suisse, which issues the index along with the
Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association, said.
These included a "tech boom" in 1999-2000,
"re-industrialisation" from 2005-2008 and a post-crisis
"recovery boom" in 2010-2011.
The index further showed companies increasing their stocks
of purchases even as prices rose for the first time since late
2014, a sign that companies expected a further upturn in
production, Credit Suisse said.
In the first quarter of 2016, manufacturing output grew 0.9
percent, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said
also on Wednesday.
Investment in construction and equipment together with
private spending underpinned gross domestic product, even as the
economy barely slid into growth after a fall in government
spending.
Economists at BAKBASEL nonetheless evaluated first-quarter
investment as "weak", adding the rise was caused by special
effects like airplane imports and unusually good weather for
building.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Ralph Boulton)