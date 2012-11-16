* Declines to release list of Iran oil transactions
* Switzerland seen under pressure to match EU measures
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, Nov 16 The Swiss cabinet has no plans to
extend its reporting requirements on transactions with Iran to
cover offshore branches of oil trading firms, it said, rejecting
proposals from leftist parliamentarians.
A group of seven members of the Swiss Social Democrats Party
raised the issue in September after Reuters revealed that the
Bahraini branch of top Geneva-based oil trader Vitol was buying
and selling Iranian fuel oil.
The company later confirmed the transaction and added that
it had since stopped.
Switzerland opted not to replicate the European Union's
embargo on Iranian oil, which took effect in July. The cabinet
said the decision was motivated by foreign policy reasons, not
commercial interests.
Swiss-based companies are allowed to continue trading
Iranian oil but must report all transactions to the government,
which is applying U.N. sanctions.
"Overseas subsidiaries of Swiss companies that are legally
independent are not affected by sanctions in place in the host
country," the cabinet said this week in a formal response to the
parliamentarians.
It added that it had previously tried to extend the
application of sanctions to foreign branches, but the measure
did not receive enough support.
The Swiss decision to stay neutral on the oil embargo has
resulted in pressure from Brussels and Washington to replicate
their sanctions, which are designed to choke off the flow of
petrodollars to Tehran.
The neutral country has also represented U.S. interests in
Iran since after the 1979 revolution. It is one of the top
centres for oil trading, and Geneva alone accounts for around a
third of global volumes.
The Swiss cabinet also declined to release its list of oil
transactions between Swiss companies and Iran, saying that this
could make it difficult for the government to take future
measures.
The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs in
September rejected an earlier Reuters request for a copy of the
list under the transparency law. Reuters is appealing the
decision.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Stephanie Nebehay and Jane
Baird)