* October leading indicator at 1.72 vs 1.54 in September

* Domestic consumption index also improves

* KOF think-tank sees Swiss GDP gaining momentum

ZURICH, Oct 30 Switzerland's economy will power ahead in coming months, helped by domestic consumption and exports to the European Union, the country's leading indicator showed on Wednesday.

The health of the economy underscores the success of the Swiss National Bank's 1.20 per euro lid on the Swiss franc, a measure it introduced in 2011 to stave off the risk of deflation and recession.

The KOF barometer, a gauge of the economy's performance in about six months' time, rose to 1.72 points in October from a revised 1.54 points in September, beating expectations for 1.60 in a Reuters poll.

"The present upswing of the Swiss business cycle can accordingly be expected to continue; and in the next few months the year-on-year growth rate of Swiss gross domestic product (GDP) should gain further momentum," the KOF institute said in a statement.

Both the Swiss National Bank and the government have raised their growth forecasts for the Swiss economy for 2013.

Earlier this month, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan reiterated the SNB would maintain the franc cap to ensure price stability in the foreseeable future and stood ready to enforce it with further measures if needed.

Jordan countered criticism that SNB interventions were behind Switzerland's current account surplus and contributing to global imbalances that cause instability and hamper global growth. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; editing by Stephen Nisbet)