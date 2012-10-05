* Economic institute sees growth at 0.9 pct, SNB expects 1
pct
* KOF says weak export markets to hamper recovery
* Euro zone policy of "muddling through" creates
uncertainties
ZURICH, Oct 5 Switzerland's KOF economic
institute cut its growth forecasts for 2012 and 2013 on Friday,
citing a spillover from the global economic slowdown, but still
sees the pace of growth accelerating over the course of next
year.
The revision for growth this year down to 0.9 percent brings
the KOF's forecast in line with those of the government and
central bank.
"Due to the slowdown in global economic growth over the
summer period and the weaker-than-expected Swiss growth in
spring, Swiss GDP will in 2012 only grow by 0.9 percent," KOF
said.
The Swiss economy, which long seemed able to withstand the
turmoil in the neighbouring euro zone, unexpectedly contracted
in the second quarter. The economic slowdown justifies the Swiss
National Bank's policy of maintaining the cap it imposed on the
Swiss franc against the euro a year ago to ward off deflation
and a possible recession.
The institute, which publishes the monthly leading KOF
economic barometer, cut its 2012 growth view by 0.3
percentage points from its prior forecast.
It sees growth of 1.3 percent in 2013, down from its
previous forecast of 1.7 percent, with the recovery still
hampered by weak export markets and slowing construction
activity while employment is also likely to remain weak.
The Swiss government in September cut its growth forecast
for this year to 1 percent from 1.4 percent previously.
Similarly, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in September slashed
its 2012 growth forecast to 1 percent from 1.5 percent.
The Swiss economy grew 1.9 percent last year.
Echoing the SNB, KOF welcomed the European Central Bank's
plan to buy euro zone government bonds and a German
constitutional court ruling allowing the plan to go ahead, but
said gross domestic product in the European Union was likely to
contract in 2012 while the U.S. economy was expected to slow.
"Due to the policy of muddling through, uncertainties
regarding the future of the euro persist which are in turn
hampering companies' willingness to invest," KOF said.
(Reporting by Andrew Thompson; Editing by Susan Fenton)