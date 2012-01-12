Position: Swiss President
Incumbent: Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf
Date of Birth: March 16, 1956
Term: One year from December 2011
Key facts:
- Widmer-Schlumpf headed the Cantonal Finance and Communes
Department in the canton of Graubuenden from 1999 to 2007.
- She served as justice minister from 2007-2010, playing a
key role in negotiating a deal to settle a tax dispute with the
United States involving UBS, the country's largest bank.
- Widmer-Schlumpf was elected to the federal cabinet in 2007
as member of the right-wing SVP when a parliamentary majority
ousted the SVP's controversial leader Christoph Blocher from the
coalition government, made up of seven ministers from all major
parties.
- The SVP, which won the highest proportion of votes in the
2007 parliamentary election, later expelled Widmer-Schlumpf, who
founded a new party, the moderate-conservative BDP.
- Despite the ire of SVP members, Widmer-Schlumpf became one
of the most popular politicians quickly and was elected "Swiss
person of the year" for 2008 by viewers of the three main Swiss
television stations.
- During her tenure as finance director of Graubuenden,
Widmer-Schlumpf was also on the Swiss National Bank's
supervisory board, overseeing its conduct of business.
- Widmer-Schlumpf replaced retiring Finance Minister
Hans-Rudolf Merz at the end of 2010. Merz had come under heavy
fire for weakening cherished Swiss banking secrecy. She also
became Swiss vice president at the beginning of 2011.
- She won re-election last December and holds the rotating
post of Swiss president for 2012.
- Widmer-Schlumpf, who has three children, was born in the
eastern canton (state) of Graubuenden. She studied law in Zurich
and then returned home to practise.
(Editing by David Cutler)