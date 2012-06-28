* Barclays not among the banks being investigated

* Swiss regulator monitoring, not investigating

By Martin de Sa'Pinto

ZURICH, June 28 A Swiss investigation into 12 U.S., European and Japanese banks suspected of conspiring to manipulate interbank lending rates will take another two years, the country's competition watchdog said on Thursday.

Swiss Federal Competition Commission (COMCO) vice director Olivier Schaller ruled out an early end to the probe, a day after Barclays agreed to pay a record fine of $453 million in the United States and Britain to settle similar allegations there.

Schaller said Barclays was not involved in the Swiss investigation.

"The investigation in Switzerland is still in progress, the difference between this and the UK investigation is that the FSA is not a competition authority but a regulator," Schaller told Reuters, referring to Britain's Financial Services Authority.

"The legal bases are different, we cannot just focus on banks one by one. We have to deal with all the banks involved simultaneously rather than focusing the investigation on one bank at a time."

COMCO said in February it had received information of possible collusion between derivatives traders concerning London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) and Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (Tibor).

"We said at the beginning, it is a very complex case; we said it would take about two years, I think we will need this time, our research is still ongoing," Schaller said.

The investigation centres on Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ , Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Mizuho Financial, Rabobank, Royal Bank of Scotland Societe Generale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and UBS.

The Swiss regulator FINMA is not conducting its own probe into the affair.

"We have knowledge of the case and are in contact with COMCO and foreign regulators, but this is not our investigation," said a FINMA spokeswoman.

Canada, Japan and the European Commission are carrying out their own interbank lending investigations. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Erica Billingham)