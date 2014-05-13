European shares hold on to gains as US rate decision nears - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH May 13 Swiss Life, Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer, said on Tuesday premium income fell by 1 percent in the first three months of 2014, with its division managing wealthy people's money declining by more than 40 percent.
The Zurich-based insurer posted income from premiums of 6.9 billion Swiss francs ($7.8 billion) in the first quarter of the year, down from 7 billion francs in the same period last year. Swiss Life's international business with high net worth clients saw premium income fall by 41 percent to 404 million francs.
The group's solvency ratio - a measure of an insurer's ability to meet future claims - strengthened to by 16 percentage points from its year-end level to 226 percent.
($1 = 0.8878 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
LONDON, March 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Jaroslaw Grzywinski has been appointed a temporary CEO of the company for the period no longer than 3 months as of March 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 15 A group of 17 Republicans in Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday vowing to seek "economically viable" ways to stave off global warming, possibly putting them on a collision course with President Donald Trump who has called climate change a hoax.