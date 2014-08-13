ZURICH Aug 13 Switzerland's largest dedicated
life insurer beat expectations with a slight rise in first-half
net income, buoyed by a strong performance in its home market,
and said it is buying a real estate service provider in Germany.
The Zurich-based insurer reported a net profit of 487
million Swiss francs (536.46 million US dollar), compared to a
forecast for a fall to 454 million, according to the average of
eight estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
Swiss Life said it is expanding its real estate asset
management operations with the acquisition of German-based
Corpus Sireo for 210 million euros (280.62 million US dollar).
Premium volume in local currency rose 5 percent to 10.8
billion francs in the first six months of the year, the life
insurer said.
(1 US dollar = 0.9078 Swiss franc)
(1 US dollar = 0.7483 euro)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)