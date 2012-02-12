ZURICH Feb 12 Swiss Life is planning to implement a new cost-saving programme later this year, even though it will present good full-year figures on Feb. 29, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

Citing three sources close to the board of directors, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper said the insurer would unveil a new "Milestone" programme at its investor day in November, which will be similar to its 2010 cost-saving measures.

Swiss Life had already achieved 95 percent of its targets for the current cost-cutting programme at the end of last year, according to the SonntagsZeitung.

