UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
ZURICH Feb 26 Swiss Life considers its insurance policies for wealthy U.S. individuals to be tax compliant and has not been contacted by any U.S. authorities about the matter, the insurer's chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We consider the business to be tax compliant," CEO Bruno Pfister said on a call with journalists. "We have not been contacted by any U.S. authority."
Pfister said Swiss Life had not approached U.S. authorities, and had ceased to write new business for clients based in the U.S. in 2012. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million to $50 million.
* Says its unit plans to invest 510 million yuan ($73.86 million) to set up a stock guarantee insurance company with partners