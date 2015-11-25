ZURICH Nov 25 Swiss Life on Wednesday said it planned to propose a dividend of at least 8 Swiss francs for 2015 and outlined its targets through to 2018, including cost savings and a payout ratio of up to 50 percent of net profit.

Ahead of its investor day in Zurich, the insurer detailed its "Swiss Life 2018" goals among which were: cost savings of 100 million Swiss francs ($98.39 million) by 2018, adjusted return on equity of 8-10 percent and a dividend of 30-50 percent of net profit for its shareholders.

It said the targeted payout ratio will probably be towards the lower end of that range initially.

($1 = 1.0164 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)