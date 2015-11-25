* Targets dividend of at least 8 Sfr for 2015

* Aims at dividend of 30-50 pct of net profit

* Aims to boost fees and commissions by 400-450 mln Sfr by 2018

* Shares hit eight-month high (Adds analyst comment, updates with shares)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, Nov 25 Swiss Life promised to raise its full-year dividend at least 23 percent and outlined plans on Wednesday for higher cash returns to investors through 2018, marking the success of a growth strategy combined with cost controls.

Its shares jumped more than 2 percent to an eight-month high.

In a statement issued ahead of a day of briefings for analysts and investors setting out strategy and prospects for the coming years, the insurer said it would raise its payout to at least 8 Swiss francs for 2015 from last year's 6.50 francs.

"Swiss Life's targets look ambitious but realistically achievable, the management's track record in this regard is good," Vontobel analyst Stefan Schuermann, who has a "buy" rating on the stock, wrote in a note. "The market should be pleased with the new dividend payout policy."

Under Chief Executive Patrick Frost, Swiss Life has been achieving increased fee and commission income in its home market as well as growing its asset management activities and seeking to diversify into other growth areas.

"We are going to place more emphasis on being in a position to remit cash to Swiss Life Holding and on efficient capital management in everything we do," Frost said in a statement.

In a set of commitments dubbed "Swiss Life 2018" including cost savings of 100 million francs ($98.4 million) by 2018, the company promised to pay out a greater proportion of its earnings to shareholders.

It said it would distribute between 30 and 50 percent of net profit, having previously targeted a ratio of between 20 and 40 percent, though the payout would probably be towards the lower end of that range initially due to regulatory costs.

The shares rose as much as 2.8 percent to their highest since late March before paring gains to trade up 2.3 percent, ahead of a 1.5 percent rise in the European insurance sector .

The group also said it aims to boost fee and commission income to 400 to 450 million francs by 2018 and expects the cumulative value of new business to exceed 750 million francs over the three-year cycle.

Swiss Life said it would increase investment in advisory, digitisation and organic or self-generated growth initiatives by "well over" 100 million francs over the next three years.

The company's adjusted return on equity goal was unchanged at between 8 and 10 percent.

($1 = 1.0164 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)