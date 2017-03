Nov 12 Swiss Life Holding AG :

* Says increased premium income by 6 pct in local currency to 14.4 billion Swiss francs in first nine months of 2014 (Q1-Q3 2013: 13.7 billion Swiss francs)

* 9-month fee and commission income climbed 8 pct group-wide to 890 million Swiss francs, with all market units contributing to this performance

* Says achieved a 9-month non-annualised net investment result of 2.9 pct (Q1-Q3 2013: 3.1 pct)

* Q3 gross written premiums 3.572 billion Swiss francs versus average Reuters poll 3.459 billion Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: