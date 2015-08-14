(Adds details and CEO quote)

ZURICH Aug 14 Swiss Life was able to eke out a small gain in first-half net profit despite the strong Swiss franc thanks to solid fee and commission income, it said on Friday.

Net profit before minority interests rose 1 percent to 493 million Swiss francs ($505.3 million) and after minorities to 490 million.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net profit after minorities to fall 2.1 percent to 474 million Swiss francs.

Premium income grew by 7 percent in local currency to 11.0 billion francs, paced by 7 percent growth in its home market. Premiums in France gained 3 percent, but in Germany fell 6 percent as it focused on profitability and repricing.

Fee and commission income climbed 15 percent in local currency to 617 million francs, driven by growth in Swiss Life Asset Managers, the financial adviser channels it owns and its unit-linked business in France.

"The improvements in profit from operations and net profit demonstrate that we can operate successfully even in a persistently challenging capital market environment," Chief Executive Patrick Frost said.

