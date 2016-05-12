(Adds details on fee income, assets under management)

ZURICH May 12 Insurer Swiss Life saw first-quarter premiums fall 10 percent in local currency to 6.68 billion Swiss francs ($6.88 billion), it said on Thursday, well below market expectations.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected gross written premiums to fall 3.2 percent to 7.15 billion francs.

Fee income increased 3 percent in local currency to 332 million francs, while Swiss Life asset managers achieved net new asset inflows of 2.3 billion francs in external customer business during the quarter.

Assets under management increased to 41.6 billion francs at the end of March.

Swiss Life generated a non-annualised net investment result in the first quarter of 0.7 percent, down from 0.9 percent in the year-earlier quarter.

"One of our goals under our new Group-wide programme, Swiss Life 2018, is to focus even more closely on our fee business and on maintaining our robust direct investment income," Chief Executive Patrick Frost said.

"The first quarter shows us that we are well on track to achieving our financial targets for the 2016 financial year."

($1 = 0.9709 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller)