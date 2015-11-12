* Q3 premium income 3.57 bln Sfr vs forecast 3.4 bln in poll

* Swiss Life shares up 2.3 pct in 2015 (Adds detail on results)

ZURICH Nov 12 Swiss Life on Thursday posted flat third-quarter premium income growth, ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll with gains in its Swiss and international businesses cancelling out declines in key euro zone markets.

The Zurich-based insurer said premium income in the three months to end-September was 3.569 billion Swiss francs ($3.56 billion), compared to 3.572 billion last year and a forecast for 3.4 billion francs in a poll of four analysts.

"Our business model is paying off in the ongoing challenging environment," Chief Executive Patrick Frost said in a statement. "This provides us with a strong basis for our plans for the coming years that we will present at the investors' day at the end of November."

Premium income rose 2 percent in Switzerland and 13 percent in its international business, which includes Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Britain. This offset drop-offs in France and Germany.

Like many companies in Switzerland, Swiss Life has seen results in 2015 hit by the country's strong currency.

The stronger franc, triggered by a Swiss central bank decision to end a currency cap against the euro, has meant earnings from outside Switzerland are worth less when converted into francs.

Shares in Swiss Life are up 2.3 percent in 2015, lagging a 15.1 percent rise in the European Insurance index.

($1 = 1.0027 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)