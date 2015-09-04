GENEVA, Sept 4 Criminal complaints in a case related to U.S. fraudster Bernard Madoff have been dropped after "strong compensation" was agreed for the victims, the Geneva prosecutor's office said on Friday.

The complaints had been filed against five former executives in a Geneva wealth management company, which a prosecutor's office statement did not name, for allegedly putting too many client assets into a Madoff "feeder fund".

