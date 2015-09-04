(Adds background and details)
GENEVA, Sept 4 Five former Geneva wealth
managers have paid "substantial compensation" to settle criminal
complaints brought by clients whose assets they had invested
with U.S. fraudster Bernard Madoff, the Geneva prosecutor's
office said on Friday.
The case was launched in 2009 against five directors of
Aurelia Finance, a Geneva-based private bank that prosecutors
said had lost up to $800 million of clients' money by investing
in Madoff's "Ponzi" scheme, which used money from new investors
to pay existing clients.
The five men - Vladimir Stepczynski, Pascal Cattaneo,
Olivier Ador, Laurent Mathysen-Gerst and Jean-Marc Wenger - were
charged with criminal mismanagement of client money by putting
too many assets into a Madoff "feeder fund".
All five resigned from Aurelia's board and their assets were
frozen.
Prosecutors told a Geneva court at the time that the
directors had enriched themselves on management fees, finder
fees and commissions paid for fictitious returns that were never
verified. The Swiss newspaper Le Temps reported last month that
the five defendants had been due in court on Oct. 12.
The financial institutions that lost money in the fraud,
through asset management units, include Spain's Santander
, Italy's UniCredit and Swiss-based EFG
International.
Swiss asset managers were among the biggest investors in
Madoff's scheme, with firms based in Geneva particularly hard
hit.
Madoff, 77, is serving a 150-year prison term in the United
States after pleading guilty in 2009 to masterminding the Ponzi
scheme, estimated to have cost investors $17 billion in
principal.
In the United States, 15 people including Madoff either
pleaded guilty or were convicted at trial in connection with the
collapse of the scheme. The final Madoff defendant in the United
States was sentenced to six months in prison last month.
It was not possible to contact the Aurelia defendants or
their lawyers. Mathysen-Gerst had told the newspaper Tribune de
Geneve in 2009: "There is nothing criminal in our actions."
He was quoted as saying that investments had been allocated
to Madoff's funds "at the explicit demand of the client" or
after a discussion of the risks involved, and as denying that
management commissions had been out of line with industry
standards.
