China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
ZURICH, April 12 Swiss authorities have expanded a criminal investigation into state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to two former Emirati officials in charge of Abu Dhabi sovereign funds, Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Tuesday.
"1MDB subsidiaries issued two series of bonds to finance investments in electric power plants," the OAG said in a statement.
"This chapter of the proceedings covers the circumstances in which these subsidiaries obtained the guarantee to repay these bonds from an Abu Dhabi sovereign fund. The Swiss authorities have elements in hand allowing them to suspect that the amounts paid in connection with this guarantee were not returned to the Abu Dhabi sovereign fund that supported the commercial risk."
Swiss authorities began investigations last August into 1MDB for suspected corruption of public foreign officials, dishonest management of public interests and money laundering.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
