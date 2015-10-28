(Adds quotes, background)

ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf will stand down from the cabinet at the end of the year after election losses for her Conservative Democratic Party (BDP) this month, she said on Wednesday.

Her decision may enable the anti-immigration Swiss People's Party (SVP) to gain a second seat on the seven-member governing cabinet.

Parliament will elect a new cabinet on Dec. 9.

It is not clear who will replace Widmer-Schlumpf but they are unlikely to deviate much from the conservative approach to finances that is expected to produce a budget surplus this year.

The BDP saw its share of the vote fall in national elections on Oct. 18 and is Switzerland's seventh-biggest party.

The SVP won the biggest share of the vote, prompting calls for greater representation in the governing council. The SVP now has just one member.

"The outcome of the elections was one of the reasons that also had its importance, but it was not the main reason that made me take this decision. Already before the elections, I discussed the matter with my family," Widmer-Schlumpf told a news conference in Bern.

The SVP had targeted the removal from the government of Widmer-Schlumpf, a former SVP member, after she replaced SVP godfather Christoph Blocher in the cabinet in 2007.

She held on to her position with the support of more moderate parties, but that support had been showing signs of faltering.

Widmer-Schlumpf, 59, has been a cabinet member since 2007 and finance minister since 2010.

As justice minister she helped organise the bailout of the biggest Swiss bank, UBS, in 2008 and negotiated a deal the following year to prevent it being indicted on charges of helping rich Americans to dodge tax.

She gained international attention in 2010 when she refused to extradite director Roman Polanski to the United States to face sentencing for unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl in 1977.