ZURICH, June 19 Switzerland may tighten its
anti-money laundering laws after a report by a
government-appointed group found the country was still subject
to financial crime.
A report from Switzerland's interdepartmental group on
combating money laundering and terrorism financing (CGMT) comes
amid a corruption scandal surrounding Zurich-based FIFA, world
soccer's governing body.
"(The report) shows that Switzerland is not immune to
financial crime and is still an attractive location for
laundering the proceeds of crime mostly committed abroad,"
Switzerland's government said in a statement.
Money laundering tied to sporting organisations was not part
of the report.
Although CGMT found existing legislation to be an adequate
response to current risks, it still recommended eight measures
to improve the existing anti-money laundering infrastructure.
These include pushing for more dialogue between the public
and private sectors as well as developing and systemising
statistics.
After reviewing the report, Switzerland's government will
make its recommendations to parliament.
Last month, Switzerland announced a criminal investigation
and seized computers at FIFA headquarters on the same day that
the United States shook the sport with the announcement of
indictments of 14 soccer officials and businessmen.
Commenting on the FIFA investigation on Wednesday,
Switzerland's attorney general said his team had obtained
evidence on 104 relationships between banks and clients, each of
which represents several accounts.
The country's Financial Intelligence Unit anti-money
laundering agency had identified the 53 suspicious transactions
flagged up from information supplied by banks.
CGMT also said the Money Laundering Reporting Office
Switzerland (MROS) had received a number of notifications from
banks regarding suspicious deals in commodities trading.
Switzerland is the world's largest trading hub for crude oil
and iron ore, with many big trading houses, such as Trafigura or
Glencore, based in Switzerland.
Two thirds of these suspicious notifications involved
transactions made by companies located outside of Switzerland, a
stumbling block in tracking red-alert deals, CGMT said in its
report.
Deals often involve an opaque chain of people, such as
consultants or brokers, as well as several financial backers
which make transactions difficult to track.
"Switzerland is running the risk of being abused as a
platform for money laundering by certain commodities trading
parties," CGMT said.
($1 = 0.9241 Swiss francs)
