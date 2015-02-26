ZURICH Feb 26 The editor-in-chief of the Swiss
current affairs magazine Die Weltwoche will run for parliament
as a candidate of the Swiss People's Party (SVP) in upcoming
elections, cementing the close ties between the magazine and
Switzerland's political right.
Roger Koeppel, editor and publisher of the right-leaning
Weltwoche, will stand as a candidate for the SVP's Zurich
chapter, which is also home to billionaire-turned-politician
Christoph Blocher, a leader of the party.
The SVP, Switzerland's largest party, has unnerved investors
and the business establishment with plans to cut immigration and
demote international law. It has broadened its influence through
media outlets.
Under Koeppel's patronage, Weltwoche has moved from its
original centre-left leaning to backing the SVP, supporting its
ultimately successful initiative to impose limits on immigration
from the European Union.
The magazine says on its website it has a circulation of
around 58,000 copies, but the SVP's influence is also evident in
other, more widely read publications.
Blocher is part-owner of the daily newspaper Basler Zeitung,
which is edited by Markus Somm, the author of a 2009 biography
of Blocher.
Last year, outraged reporters at Neue Zuercher Zeitung,
Switzerland's oldest newspaper, blocked an attempt to install
Somm as editor there, in a dispute reflecting a wider battle
over the direction of Swiss politics.
Switzerland will hold parliamentary elections in October.
(Reporting By Alice Baghdjian and Katharina Bart; Editing by
Larry King)