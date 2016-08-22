FRANKFURT Aug 22 Switzerland's biggest nuclear
power station at Leibstadt will extend its outage for
maintenance by eight weeks until Oct. 29, its operator said on
Monday, after discovering discolouration in eight cladding tubes
used to encase fuel rods.
Plant operator KKL AG said in a statement that the tubes
needed to be further assessed and swapped, as they pointed to
oxidation problems.
However, it said "the integrity of the fuel elements
(themselves) is not affected."
The 1,245 megawatt (MW) reactor was originally meant to be
offline between Aug. 2 and Aug. 27.
The problems now established were advanced enough to make
the fuel elements unusable for the plant's next operating cycle,
resulting in the eight week delay, KKL said.
Nuclear plant downtimes have to be made public under laws
governing the sector.
They are also noted by wholesale power traders because they
take big slices of supply out of the market, which operators
have to compensate for from other sources in order to meet
delivery obligations.
Switzerland's power market interacts with those of
neighbouring France and Germany, Europe's biggest consumers of
electricity in a region where cross-border trading is common and
prices converge.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Susan Fenton)