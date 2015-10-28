ZURICH Oct 28 Switzerland will cut the minimum
interest rate for obligatory occupational pensions to a record
low on grounds that global low-interest policies and volatile
markets have dented returns, the governing Federal Council
announced on Wednesday.
The cut to 1.25 percent from 1.75 percent will take effect
Jan. 1, 2016 and cover returns on Swiss retirement accounts
managed by companies including Swiss Life,
Switzerland's biggest life insurer. Pension fund managers have
sought a lower rate.
Switzerland guarantees a floor for returns on obligatory
pensions to protect lower-income residents. Still, Swiss law
requires the minimum be set at a rate reflecting returns on
government bonds as well as stocks, bonds and property markets.
The Swiss National Bank currently charges 0.75 percent on
some Swiss franc deposits as part of efforts to weaken the
currency against the euro, while the interest rate on
Switzerland's seven-year government bond was -0.38 percent at
the end of July. Meanwhile, Switzerland's benchmark Swiss Market
Index has fallen by more than 1 percent this year.
"Lower interest rates this year have created difficulties
for pension fund managers," said Joseph Steiger, a spokesman for
the Swiss Federal Office for Social Security. "And stock markets
haven't produced extraordinary returns, either."
Swiss employee groups criticized the move. "The Federal
Council is taking too negative view of the investment
environment. Property and many stocks still promise good
returns," said the association Angestellte Schweiz. "Once again,
workers will bear the brunt of this reduction."
The Swiss Insurers Association, of which Swiss Life is a
member, said on Wednesday that the cut was insufficient. It had
suggested a cut to 0.75 percent. "An even greater reduction was
called for," the group said in a release.
The obligatory portion of Swiss pensions stands at about 152
billion Swiss francs ($154.44 billion), out of total pension
assets worth 720 billion francs.
As high as 4 percent as recently as 2002, the minimum annual
rate has been fixed at 1.75 percent annually since the beginning
of 2014, when it was raised from 1.5 percent.
The cut was anticipated after a strong majority of members
of the Swiss Federal Commission for Occupational Pensions in
August recommended the move.
($1 = 0.9842 Swiss francs)
