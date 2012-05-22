* Pension fund performance lagging required returns

* Swiss pension funds seek real estate despite price bubbles

* Swiss government bonds face interest rate risk

By Martin de Sa'Pinto

ZURICH, May 22 Swiss pension funds have been dumping sovereign bonds from troubled euro zone issuers and snapping up those of corporate and emerging markets issuers as they strive for the returns they need to maintain funding ratios, a survey found on Tuesday.

A survey of 326 Swiss public and private pension funds managing 426 billion Swiss francs ($453 billion) found most had failed to achieve the yields needed to meet future liabilities, and would need to take on more risk to do so.

"About 20 billion francs has gone into emerging market bond funds in both hard and local currencies, and a good portion has been switched from (developed market) foreign government bonds," said Peter Baenziger of Swisscanto, which manages $56 billion of assets, and which conducted the annual survey.

"There is also plenty of evidence that funds have been dumping PIIGS (Portuguese, Italian, Irish, Greek and Spanish) bonds and switching to high-grade corporates," Baenziger said.

However, the rush by pension funds and other investors into emerging markets bonds is not without risks, especially if interest rates are pushed higher to prevent the economies from overheating, he said.

"Rising interest rates could create the risk of profit-taking on local currency bonds. In the past this has sometimes created difficulty to deliver dollars, currency controls and, in extreme cases, the collapse of the local currency."

Pension funds will have to take on even more risk to get the returns required to meet future liabilities. Baenziger cited a Swisscanto study showing they need annualised returns of 3.4 percent, against the annual 2.4 percent of the last 10 years.

"But they are in a dilemma, with funding ratios between 95 and 103 percent their risk capacity is not very high," he said.

RAISING THE RISK PROFILE

The need to increase risk could penalise Swiss government bonds on two counts.

Firstly, said Baenziger, the average 0.5 percent yield on 10-year Swiss government bonds would drag on overall returns of funds holding them, forcing them to take on more risk elsewhere.

Secondly, any rise in currently rock-bottom interest rates could hit the value of the bonds.

"There is asymmetrical risk in Swiss bonds at present. The potential is very limited and the risk is high that interest rates could rise." He said the same was true for other European and U.S. bonds.

Also, he said, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) balance sheet has grown five-fold in three years as the SNB sought to keep a rein on the red-hot Swiss franc, creating the risk of inflation, which rose sharply in similar circumstances in the 1980s.

Swiss pensions managers are also likely to raise real estate allocations, where the average fund already parks 20 percent of its money despite soaring property prices. Local rules allow pension funds to hold up to 30 percent of assets in property.

"Net cash flow returns of Swiss real estate are still 4.5 percent, so even if interest rates rise there is a good cushion in these yields, and they are also an inflation hedge," Baenziger said.

"There are some bubbles in privately-held real estate, but pension funds have a good mix between commercial property and housing, and have regional diversification. Allocations would be higher if more were available at reasonable prices." ($1 = 0.9406 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)