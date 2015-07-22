GENEVA, July 22 The Swiss Attorney General's
office has widened a corruption investigation into Brazilian oil
firm Petrobras to include construction company
Odebrecht SA and other associated entities, it said on
Wednesday, confirming a report in the Neue Zuercher Zeitung
newspaper.
"Subsidiaries of Odebrecht are suspected of using Swiss
accounts to make bribery payments to former Petrobras
executives, who also maintained Swiss bank accounts," the
Attorney General's office said in a statement.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Writing by Tom Miles; Editing by
David Goodman)