GENEVA, July 22 The Swiss Attorney General's
office said on Wednesday it has widened a corruption
investigation into Brazilian oil firm Petrobras to
include Latin America's largest engineering and construction
company, Odebrecht SA, and its subsidiaries.
Swiss authorities have been collaborating with Brazil on the
Petrobras probe since at least March. Their help with an ongoing
Brazilian investigation of Odebrecht, however, could be key in
tracking bribes allegedly paid to former Petrobras executives.
"Subsidiaries of Odebrecht are suspected of using Swiss
accounts to make bribery payments to former Petrobras
executives, who also maintained Swiss bank accounts," the
Attorney General's office said in a statement.
Marcelo Odebrecht, chief executive of Brazil-based Odebrecht
SA, was arrested in Sao Paulo last month and prosecutors are
expected to present formal charges soon as part of the deepening
kickback scandal engulfing Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil
major is formally known.
Brazilian federal police investigators are looking into
reports that Pedro Barusco, a former executive at Petrobras'
services division, and Paulo Roberto Costa, former head of the
refining and supply unit, took bribes from Odebrecht.
The Swiss statement follows declarations from authorities in
Latin American countries including Peru, Ecuador and Colombia
that are collaborating with Brazil or investigating potential
corruption in Odebrecht projects themselves.
Investigators in the United States and Panama also have been
collaborating with Brazil as the global implications of the
corruption investigation grow.
Brazilian prosecutors have said Odebrecht may have led what
they call a cartel of engineering firms accused of overcharging
Petrobras for contracts and distributing the excess money as
bribes among themselves and to politicians, mostly members of
parties in President Dilma Rousseff's governing coalition.
The Brazilian conglomerate, which accounts for nearly three
quarters of infrastructure built by Brazilian companies abroad,
said in a statement that it would solicit information from Swiss
authorities to understand the scope of the investigations and
the motive for including it as part of the Petrobras probe.
Brazilian prosecutors also have opened a separate inquiry
into whether former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
improperly used his connections overseas to benefit Odebrecht
after leaving office. Lula's institute has said all his
activities with the company were legal.
