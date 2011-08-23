By Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, Aug 23 Switzerland, one of the leading clearers of platinum group metals in Europe, imported 2,652 kg of platinum and 1,323 kg of palladium in July, data from the Swiss Federal Customs office showed on Tuesday.

Month Prvs Month Platinum Imports, in kg 2652 6883 Platinum Exports, in kg 3583 8225 Palladium Imports, in kg 1323 5601 Palladium Exports, in kg 1829 3345

Data for previous month is as originally reported

