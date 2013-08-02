(Repeats to more subscribers)

* PMI rises to 57.4 points, ahead of 52.5 in poll

* Index reaches highest level since May 2011

* Swiss KOF barometer also rose in July

ZURICH, Aug 2 Growth in Switzerland's manufacturing sector surged in July to its highest level since May 2011 as production output increased sharply and the situation on the job market improved, adding to recent signs a sustainable recovery is under way.

Switzerland's purchasing managers' index, a snapshot of the health of the manufacturing sector, rose to a seasonally adjusted 57.4 points in July, from 51.9 points in the previous month and well ahead of a 52.5 forecast in a Reuters poll, data showed on Friday.

That reading was above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction for the fourth month in a row and the highest level since May 2011.

"The general trend toward improving Swiss manufacturing activity is unmistakable," said the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse, which compile the index. They cautioned, however, that the index might backslide a bit in August after the summer break.

Switzerland's economy is in relatively solid shape, helped by a cap on the Swiss franc the Swiss National Bank put in place almost two years ago. SNB officials have stressed they want to keep that policy in place as risks to the economy persist.

Earlier this week, Switzerland's leading KOF economic barometer also pointed to an improvement in economic activity in July after slightly more encouraging data from the euro zone, Switzerland's biggest trading partner.

Sluggish demand from the euro zone has weighed on Swiss exports in recent months, with the June reading being down by a real 5.5 percent on one less working day and weak shipments of watches, chemicals and machinery. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Catherine Evans)