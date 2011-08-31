ZURICH Aug 31 Switzerland has to live with a strong franc for now, its economy minister said on Wednesday, outlining moves to offset its impact on the economy but not to directly counter the currency's strength.

"We'll have to keep living with the strong franc for some time. It must be a combination of measures that will lead us into the future," Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said.

"The situation is still difficult," he also said, adding that purchasing power parity in euro/Swiss lay at around 1.35 francs per euro. "The franc is still massively overvalued."

The government, which has said it will spend up to 2 billion francs on offsetting the impact of the strong franc, plans an initial package of 870 million francs, to be spent on boosting unemployment benefits and other steps.

The scheme, which also allots 100 million francs to offset a credit crunch in the hotel sector and 213 million for fostering sciences and technology, will be presented to parliament in the autumn session.

A second package, which is expected to come before parliament in the winter, focuses on long-term investments in research, education and infrastructure.

"The SNB (Swiss National Bank) is responsible for monetary policy and only the SNB can have a short-term impact on the franc," Schneider-Ammann said.