ZURICH Dec 21 Swiss parliamentarians on Wednesday voted against two motions that requested the government create a legal framework to introduce negative interest rates to counter the strong Swiss franc.

The motions were proposed by influential Social Democrat politician Susanne Leutenegger Oberholzer and Green Party member Louis Schelbert.

The Leutenegger Oberholzer proposal was voted down 127 to 57, while the Schelbert motion was opposed 128 to 61.

SNB Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan said last week the central bank, along with market regulator FINMA and other officials, was looking into possible additional steps in the case of "an absolute emergency". (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Ron Askew)